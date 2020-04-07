S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 7, 2020
All Headlines 16:42 April 07, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.911 0.928 -1.7
3-year TB 1.047 1.052 -0.5
10-year TB 1.580 1.543 +3.7
2-year MSB 1.003 1.007 -0.4
3-year CB (AA-) 2.100 2.100 0.0
91-day CD 1.100 1.100 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
3
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
4
Seoul city to take legal measure against virus rule-breaching church
-
5
SUPERNOVA leader tests positive for COVID-19 as 1st infected entertainer
Most Saved
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
3
Foreign Korean Air pilots to take 3 months of unpaid leave
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea releases 261 more fully recovered coronavirus patients, total cured people at 5,828
-
5
Seoul city to test int'l arrivals for virus at former Olympics stadium
-
1
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
2
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
3
Vice Adm. Boo Suk-jong named new Navy chief
-
4
New virus cases fall below 50 for 2nd day, but vigilance urged
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus infections fall below 50 for 1st time since late February