Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases fall below 50 for 2nd day, but vigilance urged
(ATTN: ADDS official's remarks, details in paras 7-10; TRIMS)
SEOUL -- South Korea reported fewer than 50 new cases of the new coronavirus Tuesday for the second straight day, but health authorities warned against complacency.
South Korea has recorded around 100 or fewer daily new cases for more than three weeks, but health authorities still remain on high alert over cluster infections at churches and hospitals, as well as new cases coming from overseas.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
(ATTN: UPDATES with details from gov't meeting in paras 5-7)
SEOUL -- South Korea is considering using electric wristbands to prevent people in self-isolation from going outside, an official said Tuesday, amid growing concerns over people breaching the rules and spreading the coronavirus.
"A majority of people are following self-isolation (rules), but there have been some cases of (people) leaving (designated venues)," Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health ministry official, told reporters in a press briefing.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Samsung delivers estimate-beating Q1 performance, virus fallout in store
(ATTN: UPDATES info at bottom)
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday delivered better-than-expected first-quarter earnings as robust demand for chips apparently offset a slump in smartphone and home appliance sales amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, but analysts warned that the company may feel the pinch of the COVID-19 outbreak during the current quarter.
The South Korean tech giant put its first-quarter operating profit at 6.4 trillion won (US$5.2 billion) for the January-March period, up 2.73 percent from 6.23 trillion won a year ago.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 4th day on hopes for virus slowdown
(ATTN: ADDS photo and bond yields at bottom)
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks ended higher Tuesday, extending their gains to a fourth straight session as investor sentiment improved over signs that the spread of the coronavirus could be slowing. The Korean won sharply rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 31.72 points, or 1.77 percent, to 1,823.60.
-----------------
(2nd LD) LG Electronics delivers Q1 earnings surprise, virus fallout looms
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; ADDS more info from 13th para, photo)
SEOUL -- LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday delivered an earnings surprise in the first quarter of the year, apparently aided by solid performance from its home appliance business, but analysts warned that the company could face a severe impact from the novel coronavirus during the current quarter.
South Korea's No. 2 electronics firm estimated its first-quarter operating profit at 1.09 trillion won (US$891 million) for the January-March period, up 21.1 percent from a year ago.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon appreciates quarantine workers' service at Incheon airport
(ATTN: UPDATES with press statement from 4th para)
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in visited Incheon International Airport on Tuesday for a meeting with quarantine workers fighting the coronavirus on World Health Day, according to his Facebook message.
He expressed gratitude to them for their dedicated service at the main gateway of South Korea, the front line of the country's fight against COVID-19. It is located an hour's drive west of Seoul.
"Thank you, and thank you again," Moon wrote, praising them for working "day and night" to block the
-----------------
Hit by coronavirus, overseas voter turnout at record-low
SEOUL -- Disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, overseas citizens' voting in South Korea's parliamentary elections recorded the lowest-ever turnout of 23.8 percent, the National Election Commission (NEC) said Tuesday.
Only 40,858 of 171,959 people eligible for overseas voting for the April 15 elections cast their ballots, amounting to the lowest rate since the system was introduced in 2012. The number was 45.7 percent in 2012 and 41.4 in 2016, according to NEC.
(END)
