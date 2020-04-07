Moon wishes for British prime minister's recovery
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent a message Tuesday to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is receiving medical treatment for novel coronavirus.
Moon wrote, in English, on his social media account, "I was struck by the news that you had been admitted to intensive care," recalling that Johnson seemed to be "in good shape" two weeks earlier when he took part in the virtual summit of the Group of 20 major economies on the pandemic.
Moon added, "I send my best wishes for your speedy recovery. I also hope that the situation with COVID-19 in the United Kingdom improves quickly, and I look forward to meeting you in the near future."
Johnson, 55, was admitted to a London hospital last weekend with "persistent symptoms" of coronavirus and he has been moved to intensive care, according to his office.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
3
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
4
Seoul city to take legal measure against virus rule-breaching church
-
5
SUPERNOVA leader tests positive for COVID-19 as 1st infected entertainer
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
3
Foreign Korean Air pilots to take 3 months of unpaid leave
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea releases 261 more fully recovered coronavirus patients, total cured people at 5,828
-
5
Seoul city to test int'l arrivals for virus at former Olympics stadium
-
1
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
2
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
3
Vice Adm. Boo Suk-jong named new Navy chief
-
4
New virus cases fall below 50 for 2nd day, but vigilance urged
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus infections fall below 50 for 1st time since late February