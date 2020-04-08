Korean-language dailies

-- 70,000 in quarantine may be temporarily released to vote in general elections (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Supreme Court considering 3 non-legal experts as justices as part of reform measures (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party expects to win up to 139 assembly seats, main opposition 128 (Donga llbo)

-- Lee Nak-yon leads poll on presidential race (Seoul Shinmun)

-- National debt tops 1,700 tln won, nearly 14 mln won per person (Segye Times)

-- Each person already owes 14 mln won, gov't to again add 1 mln won each (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Election begins now, half of voters make their choice one week before election (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Only 23 female candidates expected to see 'sure' victories (Hankyoreh)

-- National debt tops 1,700 trillion won (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Expansion of emergency relief aid, Cheong Wa Dae leaves the decision to parliament (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Is coronavirus outbreak slowing or is world too hopeful? (Korea Economic Daily)

