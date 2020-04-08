Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 April 08, 2020

SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/04 Sunny 0

Incheon 12/06 Sunny 0

Suwon 13/02 Sunny 0

Cheongju 15/05 Sunny 0

Daejeon 16/04 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 15/01 Sunny 0

Gangneung 13/06 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 16/03 Sunny 0

Gwangju 17/06 Sunny 10

Jeju 16/10 Sunny 10

Daegu 18/06 Sunny 0

Busan 18/09 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!