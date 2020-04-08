Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 April 08, 2020
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/04 Sunny 0
Incheon 12/06 Sunny 0
Suwon 13/02 Sunny 0
Cheongju 15/05 Sunny 0
Daejeon 16/04 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 15/01 Sunny 0
Gangneung 13/06 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 16/03 Sunny 0
Gwangju 17/06 Sunny 10
Jeju 16/10 Sunny 10
Daegu 18/06 Sunny 0
Busan 18/09 Sunny 0
(END)
