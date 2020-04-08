U.S. aid group sends medical equipment to N. Korea
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. aid group has sent medical and rehabilitation equipment to North Korea for the treatment of people with pediatric development disabilities, according to the website of its co-founder.
IGNIS Community sent a cargo ship last week from the Chinese coastal city of Dalian to the North's western port city of Nampo carrying medical treatment beds, pediatric therapeutic equipment and other items, Joy Yoon said in a statement on the website.
"The medical equipment is scheduled to arrive in Pyongyang within a week or two," she said. "This is the first medical shipment of several more to follow."
The medical equipment will be used in Pyongyang Spine Rehabilitation Center, which IGNIS Community recently built in the North's capital, Yoon said.
She cited global sanctions and tightened border controls due to the coronavirus pandemic as challenges in sending aid to the reclusive country.
IGNIS Community received a sanctions waiver for its activities in North Korea last September and had the exemption extended in February.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
3
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
5
Seoul city to take legal measure against virus rule-breaching church
-
1
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
2
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
3
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea releases 261 more fully recovered coronavirus patients, total cured people at 5,828
-
5
Seoul city to test int'l arrivals for virus at former Olympics stadium
-
1
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
2
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
3
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside