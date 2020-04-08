Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) S. Korea reports 53 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,384

All Headlines 10:10 April 08, 2020
Nurses in full protective suits line up to enter the treatment ward for novel coronavirus patients at Dongsan Hospital in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on April 7, 2020. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#coronavirus-additional cases
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!