Samsung shutters U.S. washing machine factory again over coronavirus
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it has again shuttered a washing machine factory in the United States due to the novel coronavirus.
Samsung said it will suspend the operations of its home appliance plant in Newberry County, South Carolina, until April 19 to protect its workers from COVID-19.
The latest announcement came only two days after the plant resumed operations following a temporary shutdown.
The plant, which produces about 1 million washing machines a year, had been closed from Friday to Sunday after two workers there tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Samsung said it is also considering the shutdown of its TV plant in Tijuana, Mexico, next week.
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the globe, Samsung in recent weeks had to temporarily shut down its manufacturing bases, including those in India, Brazil and Russia.
