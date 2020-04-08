Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
----------------
Moon vows another massive stimulus package against coronavirus
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in has unveiled plans for another economic relief package, worth a total of 53.7-trillion-won (US$44 billion), in a bid to help revive exports and domestic demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Chairing the fourth emergency economic council session at Cheong Wa Dae, Moon said the government would offer at least 36 trillion won of additional trade finance and aid of 17.7 trillion won to promote domestic consumption.
----------------
(LEAD) New virus cases hover around 50 for 3rd day amid strict social distancing
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases hovered around 50 for the third straight day Wednesday, but the nation marked the grim milestone of 200 virus deaths.
Health authorities renewed calls for people to maintain social distancing to curb the spread of the virus, as cluster infections at churches and hospitals, as well as new cases coming from overseas, are still rising steadily.
----------------
Virus death toll hits 200, seniors with underlying diseases most at risk: KCDC
SEOUL -- South Korea's death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 200, and most virus victims are elderly patients with underlying diseases, health authorities here said Wednesday.
An additional eight patients died of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the country's fatality number to 200, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The country reported its first death from the novel coronavirus on Feb. 20 and breached the 100 mark on March 22.
----------------
6 in 10 Koreans favor universal payment of relief funds: poll
SEOUL -- Nearly 6 in 10 South Koreans are in favor of emergency relief funds over the coronavirus outbreak being paid to the entire nation, instead of just the bottom 70 percent income group as proposed by the government, a poll showed Wednesday.
According to a survey of 500 adults nationwide, conducted by pollster Realmeter on Tuesday, 58.2 percent agreed to expanding the recipients of disaster relief funds to all households. In particular, 32.7 percent of the total said they are very much in favor of the universal payment of the emergency aid.
----------------
Samsung shutters U.S. washing machine factory again over coronavirus
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it has again shuttered a washing machine factory in the United States due to the novel coronavirus.
Samsung said it will suspend the operations of its home appliance plant in Newberry County, South Carolina, until April 19 to protect its workers from COVID-19.
----------------
U.S. aid group sends medical equipment to N. Korea
SEOUL -- A U.S. aid group has sent medical and rehabilitation equipment to North Korea for the treatment of people with pediatric development disabilities, according to the website of its co-founder.
IGNIS Community sent a cargo ship last week from the Chinese coastal city of Dalian to the North's western port city of Nampo carrying medical treatment beds, pediatric therapeutic equipment and other items, Joy Yoon said in a statement on the website.
----------------
Korea's household debt grows by largest-ever in March
SEOUL -- South Korea's household debt increased by the largest in history last month, with its corporate debt also growing at a new record rate, central bank data showed Wednesday, amid the growing fallout from the spread of the new coronavirus.
Fresh bank loans extended to local households came to 9.6 trillion won (US$7.88 billion) in March, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
2
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
3
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
5
Seoul city to take legal measure against virus rule-breaching church
-
1
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
2
(News Focus) In Seoul, buying face masks becomes easier as rationing system settles
-
3
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea releases 261 more fully recovered coronavirus patients, total cured people at 5,828
-
5
Seoul city to test int'l arrivals for virus at former Olympics stadium
-
1
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
2
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
3
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
5
S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans