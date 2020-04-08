(LEAD) Dependent of USFK employee tests positive for coronavirus, total at 21
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; ADDS more details in paras 2-4, 6)
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- The spouse of a South Korean citizen working at U.S. Forces Korea (USFK)'s Camp Casey, north of Seoul, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of USFK-related infections to 21.
The dependent last visited Camp Casey, located in the city of Dongducheon, on March 25, and has been in self-quarantine at her off-post residence since Thursday, USFK said, adding that the civilian worker has joined his spouse in isolation due to her having tested positive.
"USFK health professionals are currently conducting contact tracing and are thoroughly cleansing known facilities visited on Camp Casey," USFK said, adding that it is working with local authorities to discuss response measures.
USFK has kept the coronavirus risk level at "high" across South Korea after raising it from "moderate" in late February following the first USFK-related infection. USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams has also declared a public health emergency to issue related guidance and enforce compliance.
"USFK continues to maintain a robust combined defense posture to protect the Republic of Korea against any threat or adversary while maintaining prudent preventive measures to protect the force," it noted.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
3
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
4
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
5
Seoul city to take legal measure against virus rule-breaching church
-
1
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
2
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea releases 261 more fully recovered coronavirus patients, total cured people at 5,828
-
4
Seoul city to test int'l arrivals for virus at former Olympics stadium
-
5
Greater Seoul area on alert as infections continue to rise
-
1
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
4
S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases hover around 50 for 3rd day amid strict social distancing