KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
NEXENTIRE 5,110 DN 20
CHONGKUNDANG 89,500 0
KISWire 15,300 DN 400
CJ CGV 22,050 UP 1,750
KCC 134,500 UP 500
AmoreG 59,200 UP 5,100
HyundaiMtr 90,000 DN 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 86,000 UP 7,400
HankookShellOil 254,500 DN 1,500
TaekwangInd 723,000 UP 23,000
BukwangPharm 22,950 DN 1,100
ILJIN MATERIALS 35,250 UP 1,900
SsangyongCement 4,500 UP 5
DaelimInd 74,200 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 38,200 UP 1,350
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP9560 0
KiaMtr 28,250 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,915 DN 55
SK Discovery 27,100 UP 2,700
NamyangDairy 317,500 DN 2,000
SsangyongMtr 1,405 DN 55
LG Corp. 59,700 DN 2,000
BoryungPharm 12,750 DN 200
L&L 9,330 DN 110
KAL 19,100 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 31,800 DN 550
HYUNDAI STEEL 17,850 DN 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 46,500 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 27,850 DN 650
HITEJINRO 29,450 UP 250
LOTTE Himart 22,700 UP 1,700
Donga Socio Holdings 85,800 DN 1,400
SK hynix 84,500 DN 1,300
Youngpoong 506,000 DN 9,000
HyundaiEng&Const 28,650 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 174,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,600 DN 400
Kogas 24,100 0
Hanwha 17,550 UP 250
DB HiTek 23,750 UP 300
