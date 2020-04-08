Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 April 08, 2020

CJ 72,000 UP 1,300
JWPHARMA 29,300 DN 1,600
LGInt 13,200 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 3,790 DN 55
Shinsegae 231,000 UP 2,500
Nongshim 300,000 UP 2,000
SGBC 27,650 DN 350
Hyosung 65,200 DN 500
LOTTE 25,800 UP 600
AK Holdings 21,650 UP 1,050
Binggrae 53,600 DN 500
GCH Corp 23,100 DN 1,600
LotteChilsung 98,600 DN 900
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,330 DN 130
POSCO 161,000 DN 500
SPC SAMLIP 66,300 0
SAMSUNG SDS 156,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,500 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 3,135 DN 50
DB INSURANCE 35,050 DN 500
SLCORP 13,600 DN 350
Yuhan 46,550 UP 1,650
SamsungElec 48,600 DN 1,000
NHIS 8,630 DN 270
LS 33,200 0
GC Corp 158,500 DN 7,500
GS E&C 21,850 UP 1,200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 23,650 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 250,000 UP 5,000
KPIC 90,000 DN 1,100
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,020 DN 150
SKC 41,550 UP 2,100
GS Retail 31,300 DN 500
Ottogi 535,000 DN 9,000
IlyangPharm 35,600 DN 1,600
DaeduckElec 8,210 DN 150
MERITZ SECU 2,655 DN 70
HtlShilla 73,800 UP 300
Hanmi Science 27,750 0
SamsungElecMech 103,000 DN 2,000
(MORE)

