Hanssem 61,500 UP 1,700

KSOE 79,500 DN 2,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 13,050 DN 300

OCI 36,750 DN 450

LS ELECTRIC 38,100 DN 950

KorZinc 386,000 DN 500

SamsungHvyInd 4,200 DN 80

SYC 35,700 UP 650

SBC 8,270 DN 20

Hyundai M&F INS 22,500 DN 500

TONGYANG 1,235 DN 75

Daesang 18,800 DN 300

SKNetworks 4,950 UP 10

ORION Holdings 13,450 UP 350

LotteFood 380,500 DN 7,000

CJ LOGISTICS 136,000 UP 1,000

IS DONGSEO 25,100 UP 50

Mobis 170,000 DN 2,500

S-Oil 67,700 DN 700

HANWHA AEROSPACE 22,950 UP 650

LG Innotek 126,500 DN 2,000

HDC HOLDINGS 8,760 UP 190

S-1 81,500 DN 2,300

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 172,500 DN 1,000

HYUNDAI WIA 30,500 DN 100

HyundaiMipoDock 29,450 DN 800

KumhoPetrochem 64,100 DN 100

Hanchem 80,500 DN 1,000

DWS 21,950 DN 400

UNID 35,950 UP 850

SKTelecom 194,000 UP 3,500

S&T MOTIV 35,000 UP 2,000

HyundaiElev 56,300 DN 700

NamhaeChem 7,360 DN 140

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,600 UP 150

Hanon Systems 8,930 DN 260

SK 168,000 DN 1,500

DAEKYO 4,770 DN 115

GKL 14,000 0

KEPCO 19,050 DN 200

(MORE)