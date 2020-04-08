KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanssem 61,500 UP 1,700
KSOE 79,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 13,050 DN 300
OCI 36,750 DN 450
LS ELECTRIC 38,100 DN 950
KorZinc 386,000 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 4,200 DN 80
SYC 35,700 UP 650
SBC 8,270 DN 20
Hyundai M&F INS 22,500 DN 500
TONGYANG 1,235 DN 75
Daesang 18,800 DN 300
SKNetworks 4,950 UP 10
ORION Holdings 13,450 UP 350
LotteFood 380,500 DN 7,000
CJ LOGISTICS 136,000 UP 1,000
IS DONGSEO 25,100 UP 50
Mobis 170,000 DN 2,500
S-Oil 67,700 DN 700
HANWHA AEROSPACE 22,950 UP 650
LG Innotek 126,500 DN 2,000
HDC HOLDINGS 8,760 UP 190
S-1 81,500 DN 2,300
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 172,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 30,500 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 29,450 DN 800
KumhoPetrochem 64,100 DN 100
Hanchem 80,500 DN 1,000
DWS 21,950 DN 400
UNID 35,950 UP 850
SKTelecom 194,000 UP 3,500
S&T MOTIV 35,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiElev 56,300 DN 700
NamhaeChem 7,360 DN 140
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,600 UP 150
Hanon Systems 8,930 DN 260
SK 168,000 DN 1,500
DAEKYO 4,770 DN 115
GKL 14,000 0
KEPCO 19,050 DN 200
