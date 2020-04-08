KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Handsome 21,300 DN 100
COWAY 64,300 DN 100
SamsungSecu 28,000 DN 900
IBK 7,450 DN 110
KorElecTerm 30,000 UP 50
DONGSUH 16,450 DN 300
BGF 4,325 UP 95
SamsungEng 11,150 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 87,700 DN 1,300
PanOcean 3,120 DN 80
SAMSUNG CARD 28,800 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 16,500 DN 800
KT 21,600 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL197000 UP9500
LG Uplus 11,950 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 42,800 DN 250
KT&G 76,200 DN 800
DHICO 3,730 DN 35
LG Display 11,050 DN 150
Kangwonland 20,750 UP 50
NAVER 166,500 DN 3,000
Kakao 158,000 DN 2,000
NCsoft 663,000 DN 12,000
DSME 15,100 DN 150
DSINFRA 4,365 DN 85
DWEC 3,115 UP 95
Donga ST 83,700 DN 1,300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,300 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 243,500 DN 4,500
DongwonF&B 181,500 DN 5,000
KEPCO KPS 32,150 DN 800
LGH&H 1,211,000 DN 12,000
LGCHEM 313,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO E&C 17,000 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,100 DN 700
HALLA HOLDINGS 29,850 DN 750
HYUNDAI ROTEM 12,100 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 53,300 DN 1,200
Celltrion 207,000 DN 3,000
Huchems 15,800 UP 250
