Handsome 21,300 DN 100

COWAY 64,300 DN 100

SamsungSecu 28,000 DN 900

IBK 7,450 DN 110

KorElecTerm 30,000 UP 50

DONGSUH 16,450 DN 300

BGF 4,325 UP 95

SamsungEng 11,150 UP 150

SAMSUNG C&T 87,700 DN 1,300

PanOcean 3,120 DN 80

SAMSUNG CARD 28,800 DN 250

CheilWorldwide 16,500 DN 800

KT 21,600 UP 300

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL197000 UP9500

LG Uplus 11,950 DN 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 42,800 DN 250

KT&G 76,200 DN 800

DHICO 3,730 DN 35

LG Display 11,050 DN 150

Kangwonland 20,750 UP 50

NAVER 166,500 DN 3,000

Kakao 158,000 DN 2,000

NCsoft 663,000 DN 12,000

DSME 15,100 DN 150

DSINFRA 4,365 DN 85

DWEC 3,115 UP 95

Donga ST 83,700 DN 1,300

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,300 DN 300

CJ CheilJedang 243,500 DN 4,500

DongwonF&B 181,500 DN 5,000

KEPCO KPS 32,150 DN 800

LGH&H 1,211,000 DN 12,000

LGCHEM 313,000 UP 4,000

KEPCO E&C 17,000 0

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,100 DN 700

HALLA HOLDINGS 29,850 DN 750

HYUNDAI ROTEM 12,100 DN 400

LGELECTRONICS 53,300 DN 1,200

Celltrion 207,000 DN 3,000

Huchems 15,800 UP 250

(MORE)