KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DAEWOONG PHARM 93,900 DN 1,100
HYUNDAIDEPTST 63,100 UP 200
KIH 45,700 DN 1,300
GS 39,000 DN 500
HYUNDAILIVART 8,220 DN 70
LIG Nex1 23,150 UP 1,500
Fila Holdings 32,500 UP 1,200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 98,500 DN 100
HANAFINANCIALGR 23,700 DN 650
HANWHA LIFE 1,375 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 171,500 UP 1,500
LF 12,350 DN 50
FOOSUNG 6,670 UP 120
JW HOLDINGS 5,020 DN 60
SK Innovation 93,600 DN 700
POONGSAN 18,100 DN 400
KBFinancialGroup 32,100 DN 1,000
Hansae 10,250 UP 100
LG HAUSYS 37,650 UP 200
Youngone Corp 23,450 DN 600
KOLON IND 29,100 DN 450
HanmiPharm 263,500 UP 1,000
BNK Financial Group 4,580 DN 75
emart 112,500 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY210 00 UP100
KOLMAR KOREA 41,400 UP 750
CUCKOO 86,000 UP 500
COSMAX 83,400 DN 400
MANDO 23,600 DN 700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 477,500 DN 5,000
INNOCEAN 54,500 DN 1,200
Doosan Bobcat 21,000 DN 550
Netmarble 96,800 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S225000 DN3000
ORION 120,000 UP 500
BGF Retail 148,000 DN 500
SKCHEM 79,100 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 19,050 UP 400
HYOSUNG HEAVY 14,750 DN 200
WooriFinancialGroup 7,540 DN 210
