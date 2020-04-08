Foreign players excited to be back with KBO club, hold no grudge over sudden self-isolation

"I am very thankful that the league is taking proper measures to make sure (the virus) doesn't get spread," Wilson said after Wednesday's practice at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul. "Everybody is making sacrifices in different ways. One person lets the guard down and gets the virus, (and) our season is going to be compromised. I hope that everybody in the league understands that we all have to do our part if we want the season to actually happen. I was happy to do my part."