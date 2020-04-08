S. Korean, Finnish foreign ministers hold talks on coronavirus cooperation
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Finland held talks on ways to expand cooperation to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, the foreign ministry here said Wednesday.
The phone conversation between Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Finnish counterpart, Pekka Haavisto, came about as Seoul received recognition for effectively coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and sharing its experience with other countries.
Haavisto said South Korea has worked closely with his country on matters of quarantine and recognized the effectiveness of measures taken by Seoul to combat the coronavirus.
Kang said that while the situation in South Korea has improved in recent days, the government is not letting down its guard and is actively dealing with new cases.
The number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea hovered at around 50 for the third straight day on Wednesday, with the total number of infections reaching 10,384.
The two officials then expressed hope for expanded cooperation, not only between the two countries but with international organizations, to deal with the current crisis.
Besides discussing challenges posed by the coronavirus, the two touched on the latest developments taking place on the Korean Peninsula.
(END)
-
1
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
3
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
4
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
5
Seoul city to take legal measure against virus rule-breaching church
-
1
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
2
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea releases 261 more fully recovered coronavirus patients, total cured people at 5,828
-
4
Seoul city to test int'l arrivals for virus at former Olympics stadium
-
5
Greater Seoul area on alert as infections continue to rise
-
1
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
4
S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases hover around 50 for 3rd day amid strict social distancing