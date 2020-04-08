Lotte, Shilla surrender Incheon airport duty-free biz amid coronavirus woes

In January, Hotel Shilla was named as the primary negotiation partner for DF3 sector in Terminal 1, while Hotel Lotte secured the preferential right to run stores in the DF4 sector. Lotte and Shilla are South Korea's first and second largest duty free operators and have maintained a strong presence at the airport for years, with DF3 and DF4 being areas for sales of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products that are in high demand by travelers.