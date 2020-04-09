Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 9.

Korean-language dailies
-- 75,000 in quarantine may be temporarily released to vote in general elections (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't to spend 17.7 tln won to vitalize domestic consumption (Kookmin Daily)
-- Soldier takes university entrance exam for his predecessor (Donga llbo)
-- Support measures for marine, aviation industries undecided (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Online school kicks off for high school freshmen, seniors (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea to record minus 2.3 pct growth (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea mulls halting short-term visas for foreigners (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Chief prosecutor suspected of stopping probe into his close associate (Hankyoreh)
-- 14 electoral regions in rivalry for general elections (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea unveils 36 tln-won aid package for exporters amid pandemic (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Only 40 pct in favor of coronavirus financial package for all people: survey (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Visa-free entry ending for 88 countries (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- COVID-19 deaths surpass 200; 53 more infections reported (Korea Herald)
-- Visa waivers to be suspended on 'reciprocal' basis (Korea Times)
(END)

