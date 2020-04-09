Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

April 09, 2020

SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/04 Cloudy 20

Incheon 12/05 Sunny 10

Suwon 14/02 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 15/02 Sunny 10

Daejeon 16/03 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 16/01 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 13/05 Sunny 60

Jeonju 15/02 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 16/04 Sunny 20

Jeju 16/08 Cloudy 20

Daegu 17/04 Cloudy 20

Busan 17/07 Cloudy 20

(END)

