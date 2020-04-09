New foreign hitter in KBO uses free time during quarantine to study pitchers

And Ramos, who said he "tried to do as much as I could baseball-related," picked a good one to watch. Yang won the regular season MVP award in 2017 after going 20-6 with a 3.44 ERA. He picked up his second career ERA title in 2019 with a 2.29 mark and had a 16-8 record. As one of the most durable starters in the league, Yang is the only KBO pitcher to have tossed at least 170 innings in each of the past six seasons. He is eyeing a jump to the major leagues after this season.