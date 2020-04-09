Airman under probe for allegedly taking college entrance exam on behalf of superior
SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- An airman is under investigation over allegations he took the annual state-administered college entrance exam on behalf of one of his superiors, military officials said Thursday.
The service member, whose identity has been withheld, is suspected of taking the annual College Scholastic Aptitude Test in November on behalf of the senior who has been discharged from the military service last month, it said.
On the test date, a photo of the superior was attached on the identification slip, but the proctor failed to detect the proxy test-taker.
The case was reported to the Anti-Corruption & Civil Rights Commission in February and handed over to the military police via the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education earlier this month.
"The military police are looking into the case. We will take a stern action according to the law and regulations," an Air Force officer said.
The airman is reportedly denying having received any money or other valuables in return for taking the exam.
The military police plan to collaborate with the civilian police to investigate the superior.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
3
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
4
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
5
Seoul city to take legal measure against virus rule-breaching church
-
1
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
2
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
3
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
5
Seoul city to test int'l arrivals for virus at former Olympics stadium
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
2
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases hover around 50 for 3rd day amid strict social distancing
-
4
S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
5
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae