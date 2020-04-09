K-pop girl group (G)I-dle partners with U.S. label for U.S. debut
SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group (G)I-dle has partnered with Republic Records, a major U.S. music label, to make inroads into the American market, the band's management agency said Thursday.
Having signed the partnership, (G)I-dle released its third EP, "I Trust," and announced its American debut, Cube Entertainment said, quoting the music label under Universal Music Group.
Cube also quoted Avery Lipman, the co-founder of Republic Records, as saying that the company is striving to launch (G)I-dle into global stardom with the latest album.
In South Korea, the six-piece girl group dropped the five-track EP, led by single "Oh My God," on Monday.
The lead track and its powerful choreography feature both decadent and angelic images, as represented in black and white in the album's jacket concept, as well as the stage costumes and music video.
The new album topped the iTunes album charts in 39 countries and territories after its release Monday (Korean time), while the lead single took local real-time single charts by storm.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
3
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
4
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
5
Seoul city to take legal measure against virus rule-breaching church
-
1
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
2
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
3
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
5
Seoul city to test int'l arrivals for virus at former Olympics stadium
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
2
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases hover around 50 for 3rd day amid strict social distancing
-
4
S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
5
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae