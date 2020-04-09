S. Korea to bring in two more Global Hawk unmanned aircraft this month
SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- Two more units of the Global Hawk high-altitude unmanned aircraft are expected to arrive in South Korea this month, sources said Thursday, a move expected to further boost the country's surveillance capabilities against North Korea and beyond.
Their planned arrival comes after South Korea brought in its first RQ-4 Block 30 Global Hawk Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) in December last year. Under a 2011 deal, Seoul purchased four from the United States.
Air Force officers and the manufacturer, Northrop Grumman, have been working to bring in two additional units within this month, though the exact schedule is subject to change, according to the government sources.
One remaining unit is also expected to arrive here within the first half, they added.
The Air Force said it has been working to put the aircraft in operation by the end of this year. Late last year, it set up a reconnaissance squadron in charge of the asset.
No ceremonies to mark their introduction or deployment are planned, according to the military. Such a low-key stance appears to be, at least in part, in consideration of strong complaints from North Korea. The regime has denounced the South for introducing advanced weapons as a hostile move against it.
As one of the most advanced intelligence-gathering platforms in the world, the long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle is capable of performing reconnaissance missions for around 40 hours at a time at an altitude of roughly 20 kilometers.
Equipped with a state-of-the-art "multi-platform radar technology insertion program" ground surveillance radar sensor, Global Hawk can perform tasks at a range of up to 3,000 km and distinguish objects on the ground as small as 30 centimeters across, which is expected to enhance Seoul's reconnaissance capabilities in the face of persistent threats by North Korea, as well as growing security challenges from neighboring countries, according to the officials.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
3
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
4
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
5
Seoul city to take legal measure against virus rule-breaching church
-
1
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
2
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
3
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
5
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases hover around 50 for 3rd day amid strict social distancing
-
3
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
S. Korea to suspend visa-free entry soon for countries banning arrivals from S. Korea: official
-
5
S. Korea reports fewest virus cases since late Feb.