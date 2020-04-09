(LEAD) Individuals rush for stocks amid virus' market volatility
(ATTN: UPDATES stock data in paras 2-4, last para)
SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- Individual investors in South Korea have raked in a massive amount of local stocks since the country's first coronavirus outbreak in January, countering foreigners' selling mode, data showed Thursday.
Since South Korea's first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Jan. 20 to Thursday's closing, individuals bought a net 20.6 trillion won (US$16.9 billion) worth of local stocks.
In a sharp contrast, foreigners dumped a net 19.5 trillion won worth of local shares during the cited period.
While foreigners have extended a selling streak to 26 consecutive days since March 5, individuals have been net buyers except for only two sessions.
The offsetting boxed the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) within the intraday band of 1,439.43-2,277.23 points.
Individuals' buying mode largely stemmed from optimism that the virus-hit market has neared its bottom and will eventually rebound. In March, the Korea Exchange suspended trading twice amid the plunging index on the main bourse, fueling such hopes.
Individuals' net buying size in March stood at 11.2 trillion won, the largest since the bourse operator began tracking in 1999.
Individuals' buying streak in the crashing market has drawn curious eyes from market watchers. Individuals had shunned the local stock market in 2019 by offloading a net 11.8 trillion won.
The small investors' stock rush is likely to continue down the road, as they are increasingly turning to margin loans for leverage.
According to the Korea Financial Investment Association, outstanding margin loans to retail investors came to 7.26 trillion won as of Tuesday, up 10.37 percent from a month ago.
Margin loans refer to those that retail investors take out from brokerage houses to invest in stocks. A rise in outstanding margin loans usually points to growing investor expectations for rising stock prices.
Individuals' stock rush also took place in the secondary KOSDAQ market.
From Jan. 20 to Thursday, they purchased a net 3.1 trillion won worth of stocks.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
3
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
4
Seoul city to take legal measure against virus rule-breaching church
-
5
SUPERNOVA leader tests positive for COVID-19 as 1st infected entertainer
-
1
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
2
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
3
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul extends social distancing drive for 2 weeks amid continued spread of virus
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
2
S. Korea to suspend visa-free entry soon for countries banning arrivals from S. Korea: official
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports fewest virus cases since late Feb.
-
4
S. Korea reports fewest virus cases since late Feb.
-
5
S. Korean schools to resume classes online as virus woes linger