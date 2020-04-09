Kia launches upgraded K9 sedan in S. Korea
SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, on Thursday launched the upgraded K9 flagship sedan in the domestic market as it strives to boost sales amid the growing impact of the coronavirus on its sales.
The upgraded K9 comes with a 3.8-liter gasoline engine, a 3.3 gasoline turbo engine or a 5.0 gasoline engine. The three versions are equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the company said in a statement.
The K9 for the year of 2021 sells at the starting price of 54 million won (US$44,000), with prices going up to 92 million won depending on options.
From January to March, Kia sold a total of 644,102 vehicles, down 0.9 percent from 649,896 units in the year-ago period partly affected by the growing impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
