The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:11 April 09, 2020
SEOUL, Apr. 9 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.88 0.88
2-M 0.99 1.00
3-M 1.08 1.09
6-M 1.09 1.11
12-M 1.15 1.17
(END)
