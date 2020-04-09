KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
BGF Retail 149,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,000 UP 2,500
LGELECTRONICS 54,200 UP 900
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 47,350 UP 850
ShinhanGroup 28,100 UP 250
HITEJINRO 29,550 UP 100
BoryungPharm 12,700 DN 50
L&L 9,780 UP 450
NamyangDairy 321,000 UP 3,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 32,000 UP 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 18,600 UP 750
Shinsegae 237,000 UP 6,000
Nongshim 295,000 DN 5,000
SGBC 28,300 UP 650
Hyosung 65,500 UP 300
LOTTE 26,300 UP 500
AK Holdings 21,900 UP 250
KISWire 15,350 UP 50
LotteFood 376,000 DN 4,500
NEXENTIRE 5,310 UP 200
CHONGKUNDANG 90,000 UP 500
KCC 138,000 UP 3,500
SBC 8,590 UP 320
Hyundai M&F INS 22,950 UP 450
TONGYANG 1,230 DN 5
Daesang 19,100 UP 300
SKNetworks 4,975 UP 25
ORION Holdings 13,950 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 34,750 UP 4,250
KiaMtr 30,150 UP 1,900
LGCHEM 324,500 UP 11,500
DaelimInd 75,100 UP 900
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP9790 UP230
Yuhan 49,000 UP 2,450
SLCORP 13,950 UP 350
DHICO 3,845 UP 115
CJ LOGISTICS 136,500 UP 500
DOOSAN 41,500 UP 3,300
Donga Socio Holdings 86,100 UP 300
SK hynix 85,000 UP 500
