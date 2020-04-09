Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 April 09, 2020

Youngpoong 505,000 DN 1,000
SamsungF&MIns 175,500 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,750 UP 150
Kogas 24,450 UP 350
Hanwha 18,100 UP 550
DB HiTek 24,350 UP 600
CJ 73,300 UP 1,300
JWPHARMA 29,400 UP 100
SsangyongCement 4,630 UP 130
AmoreG 59,900 UP 700
HyundaiMtr 97,100 UP 7,100
KAL 19,950 UP 850
TaekwangInd 746,000 UP 23,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,100 UP 185
LG Corp. 61,700 UP 2,000
SsangyongMtr 1,390 DN 15
HankookShellOil 256,000 UP 1,500
BukwangPharm 24,000 UP 1,050
ILJIN MATERIALS 36,200 UP 950
DongkukStlMill 3,870 UP 80
Kangwonland 23,300 UP 2,550
GCH Corp 23,000 DN 100
LotteChilsung 99,000 UP 400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,350 UP 20
POSCO 164,500 UP 3,500
SPC SAMLIP 67,800 UP 1,500
SAMSUNG SDS 156,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,650 UP 150
KUMHOTIRE 3,195 UP 60
DB INSURANCE 35,800 UP 750
Binggrae 54,200 UP 600
SamsungElec 49,100 UP 500
NHIS 8,750 UP 120
SK Discovery 28,250 UP 1,150
LS 34,200 UP 1,000
GC Corp 157,500 DN 1,000
GS E&C 22,100 UP 250
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 24,200 UP 550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 253,000 UP 3,000
KPIC 90,900 UP 900
(MORE)

