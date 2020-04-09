KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,120 UP 100
SKC 43,200 UP 1,650
GS Retail 31,250 DN 50
KSOE 83,600 UP 4,100
MERITZ SECU 2,725 UP 70
SamsungElecMech 104,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 13,450 UP 400
Hanssem 62,500 UP 1,000
DaeduckElec 8,260 UP 50
Ottogi 535,000 0
LS ELECTRIC 38,800 UP 700
SamsungHvyInd 4,350 UP 150
SYC 35,750 UP 50
KorZinc 390,500 UP 4,500
HtlShilla 75,300 UP 1,500
OCI 38,500 UP 1,750
Hanmi Science 28,000 UP 250
IlyangPharm 36,350 UP 750
IS DONGSEO 25,400 UP 300
LG Innotek 125,000 DN 1,500
Hanchem 82,500 UP 2,000
KumhoPetrochem 63,900 DN 200
UNID 36,200 UP 250
LGInt 13,550 UP 350
Mobis 178,000 UP 8,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 23,350 UP 400
HDC HOLDINGS 8,750 DN 10
HyundaiMipoDock 30,500 UP 1,050
S-1 82,600 UP 1,100
DWS 22,600 UP 650
DAEKYO 4,760 DN 10
GKL 15,250 UP 1,250
NamhaeChem 7,510 UP 150
HyundaiElev 57,000 UP 700
SamsungSecu 28,400 UP 400
KorElecTerm 30,650 UP 650
Hanon Systems 9,200 UP 270
SK 171,000 UP 3,000
IBK 7,510 UP 60
KEPCO 19,150 UP 100
