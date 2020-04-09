KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Handsome 22,400 UP 1,100
SKTelecom 193,500 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 35,000 0
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,850 UP 250
COWAY 64,200 DN 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO KPS 32,100 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 88,900 UP 1,200
BGF 4,335 UP 10
PanOcean 3,135 UP 15
DWEC 3,150 UP 35
Donga ST 84,500 UP 800
SAMSUNG CARD 28,750 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 17,100 UP 600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,950 UP 650
CJ CheilJedang 238,500 DN 5,000
KT 21,650 UP 50
DongwonF&B 178,000 DN 3,500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL200000 UP3000
LG Uplus 12,050 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 44,200 UP 1,400
KT&G 76,500 UP 300
DONGSUH 16,600 UP 150
LG Display 11,300 UP 250
DSME 16,200 UP 1,100
NAVER 167,500 UP 1,000
Kakao 158,000 0
NCsoft 655,000 DN 8,000
SamsungEng 11,550 UP 400
LGH&H 1,255,000 UP 44,000
HALLA HOLDINGS 30,550 UP 700
Celltrion 210,500 UP 3,500
KEPCO E&C 17,300 UP 300
Huchems 15,900 UP 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 105,500 UP 7,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 95,300 UP 1,400
S-Oil 69,900 UP 2,200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 64,000 UP 900
DSINFRA 4,310 DN 55
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,400 UP 300
