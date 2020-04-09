KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 46,800 UP 1,100
HANWHA LIFE 1,415 UP 40
HANAFINANCIALGR 23,950 UP 250
LOTTE Himart 23,150 UP 450
HYUNDAI ROTEM 12,200 UP 100
HyundaiEng&Const 30,200 UP 1,550
GS 39,450 UP 450
CJ CGV 23,700 UP 1,650
HYUNDAILIVART 8,680 UP 460
LIG Nex1 23,500 UP 350
Fila Holdings 32,900 UP 400
SK Innovation 98,000 UP 4,400
KOLON IND 29,450 UP 350
LG HAUSYS 39,150 UP 1,500
KBFinancialGroup 32,500 UP 400
FOOSUNG 6,660 DN 10
Hansae 10,650 UP 400
AMOREPACIFIC 171,500 0
POONGSAN 18,150 UP 50
Youngone Corp 24,850 UP 1,400
JW HOLDINGS 5,100 UP 80
LF 12,500 UP 150
HanmiPharm 261,000 DN 2,500
BNK Financial Group 4,650 UP 70
emart 114,000 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY216 50 UP650
KOLMAR KOREA 42,250 UP 850
CUCKOO 86,400 UP 400
COSMAX 83,000 DN 400
MANDO 25,700 UP 2,100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 478,500 UP 1,000
INNOCEAN 56,100 UP 1,600
Doosan Bobcat 21,100 UP 100
Netmarble 96,500 DN 300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S232000 UP7000
ORION 115,000 DN 5,000
SKCHEM 80,700 UP 1,600
HDC-OP 18,500 DN 550
HYOSUNG HEAVY 14,950 UP 200
WooriFinancialGroup 7,640 UP 100
(END)
-
1
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
3
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
4
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
5
Seoul city to take legal measure against virus rule-breaching church
-
1
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
2
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
3
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
5
Seoul residents want tougher anti-infection rules for churches, karaoke rooms, gyms: poll
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
2
S. Korea to suspend visa-free entry soon for countries banning arrivals from S. Korea: official
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases hover around 50 for 3rd day amid strict social distancing
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports fewest virus cases since late Feb.
-
5
S. Korea reports fewest virus cases since late Feb.