S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 9, 2020
All Headlines 16:36 April 09, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.862 0.891 -2.9
3-year TB 0.986 1.024 -3.8
10-year TB 1.438 1.511 -7.3
2-year MSB 0.956 0.980 -2.4
3-year CB (AA-) 2.093 2.097 -0.4
91-day CD 1.100 1.100 0.0
(END)
