Samsung Electronics to allow 4-day workweek amid virus woes
SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. will allow its employees in South Korea to work four days a week amid concerns over the novel coronavirus, industry insiders said Thursday.
Samsung will halt its minimum daily working hour system through next month and will allow its employees to take a day off if they meet statutory weekly work hours.
South Korea currently enforces a 52-hour workweek, which allows 40 hours of regular work and 12 hours of overtime.
Samsung has a flexible working hour system, but due to its minimum daily working hour rule, it has been almost impossible for its workers to have a four-day workweek.
Samsung said the latest decision is aimed at helping employees who are having a hard time looking after their children amid the delayed opening of schools.
South Korea had postponed the new school year, which usually starts in March, by about five weeks due to the novel coronavirus.
Online classes for seniors at middle and high schools opened Thursday, with students in other grades set to begin remote learning in the upcoming days.
However, classes at kindergartens and child care centers have been postponed indefinitely.
