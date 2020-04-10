Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:09 April 10, 2020

SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 10.

Korean-language dailies
-- Unfamiliarity, disorder in online school opening (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Teachers, students complain of ineffectiveness of online classes (Kookmin Daily)
-- No economic revival pledge can be found from general elections (Donga llbo)
-- Poll shows more candidates may win general election by landslide (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Major change in political landscape expected from general elections (Segye Times)
-- Prosecutor general emerges as center of typhoon for general elections (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Misstep could lead to relapse of COVID-19 outbreaks (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 1st-generation online classroom has problems to solve (Hankyoreh)
-- General elections to be swayed by positive review of fight against COVID-19 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Retail investors reverse course to buy blue chip stocks for long-time holding (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Weekly travelers through Gimpo airport fall from 90,000 to zero (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- BOK holds rate but admits growth will be near zero (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Back to school - at home (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to deport more quarantine rule violators (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!