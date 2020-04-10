Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 10.
Korean-language dailies
-- Unfamiliarity, disorder in online school opening (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Teachers, students complain of ineffectiveness of online classes (Kookmin Daily)
-- No economic revival pledge can be found from general elections (Donga llbo)
-- Poll shows more candidates may win general election by landslide (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Major change in political landscape expected from general elections (Segye Times)
-- Prosecutor general emerges as center of typhoon for general elections (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Misstep could lead to relapse of COVID-19 outbreaks (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 1st-generation online classroom has problems to solve (Hankyoreh)
-- General elections to be swayed by positive review of fight against COVID-19 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Retail investors reverse course to buy blue chip stocks for long-time holding (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Weekly travelers through Gimpo airport fall from 90,000 to zero (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- BOK holds rate but admits growth will be near zero (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Back to school - at home (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to deport more quarantine rule violators (Korea Times)
