Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- Voter turnout at 12.14 pct on 1st day, double of 20th parliamentary elections (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Coronavirus couldn't stop it, turnout on 1st day of early voting marks record high (Kookmin Daily)
-- Voter turnout highest at 12.14 pct; ruling, opposition parties both claim advantages (Donga llbo)
-- Odds still under 2 pct for DP to become No. 1 party vs. checking reckless drive of gov't, ruling party (Segye Times)
-- 5.34 million cast votes despite coronavirus, record high for early voting (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Tensions high at D-4, DP looking to win majority, while UFP tries to deny it (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee Wang-jun's wise doctor life (Hankyoreh)
-- UFP in disarray over explusion of Cha Myung-jin ahead of election (Hankook Ilbo)
-- POSCO considering production cut due to massive inventory (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Test kits overshadow bio industry's worst 'cash drought' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Early voting kicks off with high turnout (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
3
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
4
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
3
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
4
Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
5
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
New Navy chief calls for strict discipline, readiness posture
-
3
Moon, Gates agree on coronavirus vaccines, treatment in phone talks
-
4
Trump rejected S. Korea's offer to pay at least 13 pct more for shared defense costs: report
-
5
New virus cases fall below 30 for first time in 50 days, Daegu reports no new cases