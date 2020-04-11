Korean-language dailies

-- Voter turnout at 12.14 pct on 1st day, double of 20th parliamentary elections (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Coronavirus couldn't stop it, turnout on 1st day of early voting marks record high (Kookmin Daily)

-- Voter turnout highest at 12.14 pct; ruling, opposition parties both claim advantages (Donga llbo)

-- Odds still under 2 pct for DP to become No. 1 party vs. checking reckless drive of gov't, ruling party (Segye Times)

-- 5.34 million cast votes despite coronavirus, record high for early voting (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Tensions high at D-4, DP looking to win majority, while UFP tries to deny it (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Lee Wang-jun's wise doctor life (Hankyoreh)

-- UFP in disarray over explusion of Cha Myung-jin ahead of election (Hankook Ilbo)

-- POSCO considering production cut due to massive inventory (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Test kits overshadow bio industry's worst 'cash drought' (Korea Economic Daily)

