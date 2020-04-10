(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 10)

However, Chung made it clear that the country will maintain its policy of openness in coping with the public health crisis. He argued that the suspension of visa-free and visa-waiver programs was necessary to address growing fears about an increasing number of foreign arrivals bringing the virus into Korea. On Wednesday alone, 24 of 53 new infections were among travelers from overseas. And 861 of the total 10,423 confirmed cases here have so far originated in other countries.