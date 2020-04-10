Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

April 10, 2020

SEOUL, Apr. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/06 Cloudy 20

Incheon 14/06 Cloudy 20

Suwon 16/04 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 17/06 Sunny 20

Daejeon 18/05 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 16/03 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 14/04 Sunny 20

Jeonju 17/05 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 18/06 Sunny 20

Jeju 15/09 Cloudy 30

Daegu 15/06 Cloudy 30

Busan 14/09 Cloudy 30

