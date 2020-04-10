Korea's money supply spikes by most in 4 years in Feb.
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's money supply grew at the fastest clip in four years in February, central bank data showed Friday, amid a sharp increase in fresh loans extended to local households and businesses.
The country's M2 came to 2,955.1 trillion won (US$2.44 trillion) as of end-February, up 0.9 percent from a month earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
From a year earlier, the reading marks a 8.2 percent spike, which marks the fastest on-year rise since February 2016.
M2 is a measure of the money supply that counts the currency in circulation, including bank debentures and deposits with a maturity of less than two years, along with stock investments. It is a key economic indicator closely monitored by the authorities.
February marks the 17th consecutive month of increase.
The BOK attributed the sharp rise to increased supply of credit to households and companies.
Fresh bank loans to local households came to 9.3 trillion won in February, the largest monthly increase since the central bank began compiling such data in 2004, the BOK said earlier.
Corporate loans gained 5.1 trillion won in February, followed by a 18.7 trillion-won spike the following month that marked the highest monthly gain since June 2009.
In February, funds held by local households, including nonprofit organizations, added 10 trillion won, while funds held by non-financial firms gained 4.3 trillion won from a month earlier, according to the BOK.
By product, money invested in money market funds gained 12.7 trillion won from a month earlier in February, with money held in deposits adding 10.8 trillion won.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
3
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
4
SUPERNOVA leader tests positive for COVID-19 as 1st infected entertainer
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul extends social distancing drive for 2 weeks amid continued spread of virus
-
1
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
2
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
3
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases lowest in 7 weeks, but social distancing again urged
-
2
WINNER goes on hiatus after new 3rd album 'Remember'
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports fewest virus cases since late Feb.
-
4
(LEAD) 3 Vietnamese students likely to be deported for violating self-quarantine rules
-
5
New virus cases fall below 30 for first time in 50 days, Daegu reports no new cases