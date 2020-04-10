New Navy chief calls for strict discipline, readiness posture
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- The new Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Boo Suk-jong on Friday called for strict discipline and readiness posture among service members in the wake of a series of security breaches blamed on lax behavior.
Boo made the remarks in an inauguration speech, noting that "disgraceful" incidents have tarnished the honor of the Navy. He was apparently referring to security breaches reported at Navy bases in recent months.
In March, two civic activists cut barbed-wire fences and trespassed on a naval compound on the southern island of Jeju. The Navy also belatedly disclosed another case that happened earlier this year in which a man with a mental illness entered the Jinhae Naval Command in the southeastern city of Changwon without being stopped.
"For the Navy to be supported by the public and receive trust, we need to ensure strict military discipline and mental readiness posture," Boo said according to a transcript released by his office.
Boo also vowed efforts to strengthen the Navy's capabilities based on science and technology.
He was commissioned as an ensign in 1986 and has served in key naval roles, including commanding the 2nd Fleet and as head of the Naval Academy. Prior to the appointment as the Navy chief, he was the head of the military support directorate at the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
His inauguration ceremony was to take place later in the day.


