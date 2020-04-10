Teen to face police probe after allegedly evading airport virus checks
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean teenage student who allegedly evaded coronavirus checks at an airport after taking fever reducers will face a police probe, a senior health official said Friday.
South Korea has toughened entry rules for people coming from overseas. They are required to be tested for COVID-19 at airports if they show symptoms, and to undergo 14 days of self-quarantine at home, regardless of symptoms.
The 18-year-old student studying in the United States had allegedly taken fever reducers for days after showing symptoms such as a fever and cough. He boarded a Seoul-bound flight from Chicago on March 24 and landed at Incheon International Airport on March 25.
The student passed fever checks at the airport but tested positive for the virus on March 26.
Vice Health Minister Kim Ganglip told reporters that the government will report the student to police for due penalties.
South Koreans who violate the entry rules could face a jail term of up to one year or a fine of up to 10 million won (US$8,269).
