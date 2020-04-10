Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

April 10, 2020

SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

April 9 -- U.S. Treasury updates N.K. sanctions rules in line with new law

10 -- N.K. says leader supervises mortar firing drill ahead of major parliamentary meeting

-- N.K. holds Supreme People's Assembly meeting
