Carmakers to suffer 28 tln-won cash shortage if virus prolongs
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean carmakers and auto parts firms will suffer a cash shortage of over 28 trillion won (US$23 billion) if the coronavirus outbreak continues to affect the automobile industry for the next four months, a local industry association said Friday.
In a meeting with industry officials and auto experts, the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA) estimated that there will be an urgent cash demand worth a combined 28.1 trillion won for local carmakers and auto parts makers if car sales continue to drop and supply disruptions take place.
Carmakers will need 14.4 trillion won in cash for fixed costs and wages to keep their workforces, while some 13.7 trillion won is necessary for auto components makers over the next four months if business environments worsen, KAMA said in a statement.
If the COVID-19 virus affects the automobile industry during the April-July period, KAMA expected sales of carmakers and auto parts makers to plunge 30 percent on-year to 170 trillion won this year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
3
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul extends social distancing drive for 2 weeks amid continued spread of virus
-
1
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
2
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
3
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases lowest in 7 weeks, but social distancing again urged
-
2
WINNER goes on hiatus after new 3rd album 'Remember'
-
3
New virus cases fall below 30 for first time in 50 days, Daegu reports no new cases
-
4
(LEAD) 3 Vietnamese students likely to be deported for violating self-quarantine rules
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to suspend visa exemptions for 90 countries starting Monday