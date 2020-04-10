Moon, Gates agree on coronavirus vaccines, treatment in phone talks
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates agreed Friday to expand cooperation in efforts to develop vaccines and treatments against the new coronavirus during their phone talks, Cheong Wa Dae said.
In their 25-minute conversation, made at Gates' request, they focused on ways to tackle COVID-19 sweeping through the world. Leading the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for philanthropic campaigns, Gates has been striving to help the international community overcome the virus crisis.
Describing South Korea's quarantine initiative as a global model, he lauded it for supplying virus testing kits to developing countries, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
"We expect more cooperation with the foundation in terms of humanitarian assistance to countries vulnerable to infectious diseases and the development and distribution of medicine," Moon was quoted as saying.
The Gates foundation has provided support to the Seoul-based International Vaccine Institute (IVI), an international agency dedicated to vaccine research and development.
It also co-invested in Right Fund, a non-government agency that was set up in 2018, together with Seoul's health ministry and five Korean biopharmaceutical firms to help developing countries resolve public health problems.
(END)
-
1
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
3
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul extends social distancing drive for 2 weeks amid continued spread of virus
-
1
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
2
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
3
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases lowest in 7 weeks, but social distancing again urged
-
2
WINNER goes on hiatus after new 3rd album 'Remember'
-
3
New virus cases fall below 30 for first time in 50 days, Daegu reports no new cases
-
4
(LEAD) 3 Vietnamese students likely to be deported for violating self-quarantine rules
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to suspend visa exemptions for 90 countries starting Monday