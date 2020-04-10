U.S. Amb. Harris joins 'Stay Strong' campaign to fight COVID-19
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris joined the foreign ministry's "Stay Strong" campaign Friday to help galvanize collective action to fight the new coronavirus.
The ambassador tweeted a photo showing him holding up his own campaign logo that showed two palms touching each other to symbolize the South Korea-U.S. alliance, while wearing a facial mask with his signature mustache printed on it.
"Glad to take part in @MOFA_kr's #StayStrongCampaign in the fight against #COVID19!" Harris wrote on Twitter, referring to Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The U.S. envoy then tagged three people, as requested by the ministry, to continue the campaign. The three are U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Robert Abrams, British Ambassador to South Korea Simon Smith and South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Lee Soo-hyuck.
On Thursday, Harris came into the spotlight due to a media report that he does not does not plan to continue his ambassadorship beyond the November U.S. presidential election regardless of whether U.S. President Donald Trump wins a second term.
Following the report, the U.S. Embassy in Seoul said that Harris remains "energized" to continue to serve in the job as he has frequently said there is no better place to serve as ambassador than South Korea.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
3
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul extends social distancing drive for 2 weeks amid continued spread of virus
-
1
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
2
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
3
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases lowest in 7 weeks, but social distancing again urged
-
2
WINNER goes on hiatus after new 3rd album 'Remember'
-
3
New virus cases fall below 30 for first time in 50 days, Daegu reports no new cases
-
4
(LEAD) 3 Vietnamese students likely to be deported for violating self-quarantine rules
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to suspend visa exemptions for 90 countries starting Monday