KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LotteFood 372,000 DN 4,000
KISWire 15,350 0
AmoreG 60,500 UP 600
HyundaiMtr 99,700 UP 2,600
DOOSAN 40,500 DN 1,000
DaelimInd 75,100 0
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10550 UP760
KiaMtr 31,000 UP 850
HANWHA LIFE 1,720 UP 305
SK hynix 84,100 DN 900
Youngpoong 501,000 DN 4,000
SAMSUNG LIFE 50,600 UP 6,400
CJ LOGISTICS 135,000 DN 1,500
Yuhan 48,550 DN 450
SLCORP 13,800 DN 150
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 47,950 UP 600
ShinhanGroup 29,050 UP 950
HITEJINRO 29,050 DN 500
KCC 152,500 UP 14,500
Donga Socio Holdings 86,100 0
POSCO 178,000 UP 13,500
Shinsegae 241,000 UP 4,000
Nongshim 289,500 DN 5,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,370 UP 20
SGBC 28,500 UP 200
Hyosung 67,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE 26,600 UP 300
AK Holdings 21,500 DN 400
Binggrae 53,900 DN 300
GCH Corp 22,800 DN 200
LotteChilsung 102,500 UP 3,500
HankookShellOil 259,500 UP 3,500
BukwangPharm 24,300 UP 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 36,200 0
TaekwangInd 747,000 UP 1,000
SsangyongCement 4,775 UP 145
KAL 20,350 UP 400
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,940 DN 160
LG Corp. 60,300 DN 1,400
SsangyongMtr 1,380 DN 10
