LOTTE Fine Chem 33,000 UP 1,000

BoryungPharm 12,300 DN 400

L&L 11,050 UP 1,270

NamyangDairy 326,000 UP 5,000

SPC SAMLIP 67,700 DN 100

SAMSUNG SDS 157,500 UP 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 23,000 UP 350

KUMHOTIRE 3,205 UP 10

DB INSURANCE 37,250 UP 1,450

SamsungElec 49,250 UP 150

NHIS 8,840 UP 90

SK Discovery 26,800 DN 1,450

LS 35,100 UP 900

GC Corp 158,000 UP 500

GS E&C 22,850 UP 750

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 24,000 DN 200

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 250,500 DN 2,500

HYUNDAI STEEL 20,150 UP 1,550

KPIC 92,700 UP 1,800

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,150 UP 30

SKC 43,750 UP 550

GS Retail 31,800 UP 550

Ottogi 525,000 DN 10,000

IlyangPharm 34,900 DN 1,450

SBC 9,100 UP 510

Hyundai M&F INS 24,000 UP 1,050

TONGYANG 1,205 DN 25

Handsome 22,700 UP 300

Daesang 18,850 DN 250

SKNetworks 4,940 DN 35

ORION Holdings 13,650 DN 300

DaeduckElec 8,240 DN 20

MERITZ SECU 2,905 UP 180

HtlShilla 74,900 DN 400

Hanmi Science 27,500 DN 500

SamsungElecMech 103,000 DN 1,000

Hanssem 60,800 DN 1,700

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,850 UP 100

SamsungF&MIns 183,000 UP 7,500

Kogas 25,350 UP 900

(MORE)