KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE Fine Chem 33,000 UP 1,000
BoryungPharm 12,300 DN 400
L&L 11,050 UP 1,270
NamyangDairy 326,000 UP 5,000
SPC SAMLIP 67,700 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 157,500 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,000 UP 350
KUMHOTIRE 3,205 UP 10
DB INSURANCE 37,250 UP 1,450
SamsungElec 49,250 UP 150
NHIS 8,840 UP 90
SK Discovery 26,800 DN 1,450
LS 35,100 UP 900
GC Corp 158,000 UP 500
GS E&C 22,850 UP 750
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 24,000 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 250,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 20,150 UP 1,550
KPIC 92,700 UP 1,800
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,150 UP 30
SKC 43,750 UP 550
GS Retail 31,800 UP 550
Ottogi 525,000 DN 10,000
IlyangPharm 34,900 DN 1,450
SBC 9,100 UP 510
Hyundai M&F INS 24,000 UP 1,050
TONGYANG 1,205 DN 25
Handsome 22,700 UP 300
Daesang 18,850 DN 250
SKNetworks 4,940 DN 35
ORION Holdings 13,650 DN 300
DaeduckElec 8,240 DN 20
MERITZ SECU 2,905 UP 180
HtlShilla 74,900 DN 400
Hanmi Science 27,500 DN 500
SamsungElecMech 103,000 DN 1,000
Hanssem 60,800 DN 1,700
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,850 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 183,000 UP 7,500
Kogas 25,350 UP 900
