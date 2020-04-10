KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 85,400 UP 1,800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 14,100 UP 650
OCI 38,500 0
LS ELECTRIC 38,300 DN 500
KorZinc 385,500 DN 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 4,500 UP 150
SYC 35,750 0
LGInt 13,300 DN 250
DongkukStlMill 4,045 UP 175
HyundaiEng&Const 30,650 UP 450
Hanwha 18,300 UP 200
DB HiTek 23,700 DN 650
CJ 73,100 DN 200
JWPHARMA 29,100 DN 300
Doosan Bobcat 22,600 UP 1,500
IS DONGSEO 25,250 DN 150
S-Oil 68,700 DN 1,200
LG Innotek 124,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 183,500 UP 8,500
HYUNDAI WIA 34,900 UP 150
KumhoPetrochem 64,500 UP 600
Mobis 181,000 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 23,250 DN 100
HDC HOLDINGS 8,770 UP 20
HyundaiMipoDock 31,450 UP 950
S-1 82,600 0
Hanchem 80,700 DN 1,800
DWS 21,700 DN 900
UNID 36,350 UP 150
KorElecTerm 30,050 DN 600
IBK 7,820 UP 310
KEPCO 20,050 UP 900
SKTelecom 194,000 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 35,550 UP 550
HyundaiElev 58,000 UP 1,000
SamsungSecu 28,750 UP 350
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,050 UP 200
Hanon Systems 9,100 DN 100
SK 179,000 UP 8,000
DAEKYO 4,730 DN 30
(MORE)
-
1
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
3
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul extends social distancing drive for 2 weeks amid continued spread of virus
-
1
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
2
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
3
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases lowest in 7 weeks, but social distancing again urged
-
2
WINNER goes on hiatus after new 3rd album 'Remember'
-
3
New virus cases fall below 30 for first time in 50 days, Daegu reports no new cases
-
4
(LEAD) 3 Vietnamese students likely to be deported for violating self-quarantine rules
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to suspend visa exemptions for 90 countries starting Monday