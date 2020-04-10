KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
GKL 14,950 DN 300
NamhaeChem 7,460 DN 50
COWAY 63,900 DN 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 86,700 DN 2,300
DONGSUH 16,450 DN 150
BGF 4,500 UP 165
SamsungEng 11,650 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 94,200 UP 5,300
PanOcean 3,115 DN 20
SAMSUNG CARD 29,250 UP 500
CheilWorldwide 16,900 DN 200
KT 21,650 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL199000 DN1000
LG Uplus 11,950 DN 100
KT&G 78,200 UP 1,700
DHICO 3,960 UP 115
LG Display 11,450 UP 150
Kangwonland 24,100 UP 800
NAVER 166,500 DN 1,000
Kakao 161,000 UP 3,000
NCsoft 650,000 DN 5,000
DSME 17,100 UP 900
DSINFRA 4,370 UP 60
DWEC 3,145 DN 5
Donga ST 84,000 DN 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,750 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 231,500 DN 7,000
DongwonF&B 175,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO KPS 32,300 UP 200
LGH&H 1,215,000 DN 40,000
LGCHEM 324,000 DN 500
KEPCO E&C 17,300 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 61,900 UP 1,500
HALLA HOLDINGS 30,600 UP 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 12,150 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 53,800 DN 400
Celltrion 209,500 DN 1,000
Huchems 15,950 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 95,100 DN 200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 64,400 UP 400
