KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 47,200 UP 400
LOTTE Himart 22,750 DN 400
GS 39,150 DN 300
CJ CGV 23,650 DN 50
HYUNDAILIVART 8,800 UP 120
LIG Nex1 23,550 UP 50
Fila Holdings 34,050 UP 1,150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 105,000 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 25,300 UP 1,350
AMOREPACIFIC 172,000 UP 500
NEXENTIRE 5,790 UP 480
CHONGKUNDANG 88,900 DN 1,100
LF 12,750 UP 250
FOOSUNG 6,580 DN 80
JW HOLDINGS 5,020 DN 80
SK Innovation 100,500 UP 2,500
POONGSAN 18,450 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 33,650 UP 1,150
Hansae 11,150 UP 500
LG HAUSYS 39,400 UP 250
Youngone Corp 25,100 UP 250
KOLON IND 29,800 UP 350
HanmiPharm 260,000 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 559,000 UP 80,500
BNK Financial Group 4,810 UP 160
emart 111,500 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY225 00 UP850
KOLMAR KOREA 41,950 DN 300
CUCKOO 86,200 DN 200
COSMAX 82,100 DN 900
MANDO 25,700 0
INNOCEAN 55,400 DN 700
Netmarble 95,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S230500 DN1500
ORION 113,000 DN 2,000
BGF Retail 148,000 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 81,000 UP 300
HDC-OP 18,250 DN 250
HYOSUNG HEAVY 15,400 UP 450
WooriFinancialGroup 7,970 UP 330
(END)
-
1
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
3
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul extends social distancing drive for 2 weeks amid continued spread of virus
-
1
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
2
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
3
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases lowest in 7 weeks, but social distancing again urged
-
2
WINNER goes on hiatus after new 3rd album 'Remember'
-
3
New virus cases fall below 30 for first time in 50 days, Daegu reports no new cases
-
4
(LEAD) 3 Vietnamese students likely to be deported for violating self-quarantine rules
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to suspend visa exemptions for 90 countries starting Monday